Tensions Erupt as 20 Families are Excluded from Voter List Before Panchayat Elections

As the first phase of the Panchayat elections approaches on May 2, tensions are escalating in the Bokajan Panchayat area of Jorhat district, Assam, due to the exclusion of 20 families from the voter list.

Advertisment

The affected families, from Muktingar village in Ward 8, have expressed strong dissatisfaction, with over 80 members finding their names missing from the list. This omission has led to protests and raised concerns within the community.

A local resident voiced frustration, stating, "Just before the Panchayat election, the names of 20 members are missing from the voter list. This is a big blunder, and we demand to know who is responsible for this. Is it the BLO or the Ward member? They should have ensured everyone’s name was included. We are not Bangladeshis; we are citizens of this land. If the citizens cannot vote, it's a serious issue. We urge the authorities to correct this mistake so we can vote in the upcoming elections."

The situation has created an atmosphere of unrest, with the community calling for immediate action to resolve the issue.