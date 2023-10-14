Assam Cancer Care Joins TMC NCG Navya & MSD India To Boost Medical Infra

At Dibrugarh Cancer Centre, Navya will position clinical resources in the hospital to collect patient reports, process them through the system, and make real time recommendations to aid the treating physicians.

"The TMC NCG Navya offering combines the decades of experience and expertise at TMC, the robust treatment guidelines of the NCG, and the technological and patient-centric prowess of Navya to work towards a uniform standard of care while taking into account resource stratification in a place like Assam. This is an innovative model to promote guideline-based and expert-backed care plans even in the most remote areas of our country", says Dr. C.S. Pramesh, Director - Tata Memorial Hospital, Convenor - National Cancer Grid.