Assam: Cannabis Worth Rs 15 Crores Seized in Jorabat

A huge consignment of cannabis worth Rs. 15 crores was seized in Assam’s Jorabat on Thursday morning.

According to sources, a raid was conducted under Joint Commissioner Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta where the police seized a truck, bearing registration number HR 38 T 2913, carrying cannabis weighing 2,500kg.

It is suspected that the market value of the seized cannabis is Rs. 15 crores.

The driver and handyman, identified as Ashok Kumar and Jitendra Kumar, hailing from Haryana and Uttarakhand were arrested.

The truck was en route Guwahati from Manipur when it was intercepted in Jorabat.