Assam: Capped Langur Killed by Speeding Vehicle in Kaziranga

In a tragic incident, an exotic species of capped langur was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle at Burapahar in Assam's Kaziranga, reports said.
According to reports, an unidentified vehicle hit the langur which was crossing the national highway and fled from the spot.
The tragic incident occurred near the Animal Corridor of the Kaziranga National Park on Saturday.
As per reports, the langur's body was recovered by an interceptor vehicle of the Nagaon District Transport Department. The body was then shifted to the Burapahar Forest Officers, sources said.
Notably, the sensor-based vehicle speed regulatory system has been malfunctioning for a long period, reports said. This has resulted in the death of many animals of Kaziranga due to the speeding vehicles.