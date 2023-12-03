Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve Records Highest Footfalls at Ultra Marathon

“The ‘Kaziranga model’ of wildlife conservation wherein forest frontlines have been in the forefront to combat poaching has been lauded world over. Fairweather roads permit the tourism season that starts in early October until April inside the Park. However the Park Authorities has immense potential to continue with tourism activities (including wellness activities such as running, cycling and trekking events) throughout the year. The aim of the Kaziranga ultra run is therefore to make it a calendar event to be attended by all in years to come,” the official added.