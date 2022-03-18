Yogi Adityanath Welcomes 2 Assam Rhinos At Gorakhpur Zoo

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoo in Gorakhpur to welcome two rhinos which arrived from Assam on Wednesday.

The two rhinos have been named Har and Gauri. CM Adityanath fed bananas to the two rhinos, reported ANI.

The zoo at Gorakhpur is the third in the state after ones at Kanpur and Lucknow. During its inauguration, the CM had assured it to be a new identity of development that can serve as a medium of tourism and means of employment.