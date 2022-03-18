Yogi Adityanath Welcomes 2 Assam Rhinos At Gorakhpur Zoo

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoo in Gorakhpur to welcome two rhinos which arrived from Assam on Wednesday.
The two rhinos have been named Har and Gauri. CM Adityanath fed bananas to the two rhinos, reported ANI.
The zoo at Gorakhpur is the third in the state after ones at Kanpur and Lucknow. During its inauguration, the CM had assured it to be a new identity of development that can serve as a medium of tourism and means of employment.
It has come as a big Holi gift to the people of Purvanchal which is projected to become the centre of knowledge and entertainment, he said.
The CM had named the zoo in the name of Ashfaqullah Khan, the great martyr of the Kakori incident, and said that the Kakori incident and Gorakhpur had an unbreakable relationship.
The state government had also built a memorial of freedom fighter Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil in the Gorakhpur jail. Bismil was another mastermind of the Kakori incident, who was kept in the jail and was also hanged there.