Assam: Carcass Of Rhino Calf Recovered In Orang National Park

Amid floods, the carcass of a rhino calf was recovered in Assam’s Orang National Park in Sonitpur district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the carcass was found floating in the water at Kaitamari Galduba behind the regional forest officer's office in the national park.

It is suspected that the rhino calf was killed due to a tiger attack.

Earlier this month, a dehorned rhino was spotted at Orang National Park in Assam’s Sonitpur district, triggering panic among forest officials.

Sources said forest rangers spotted the rhino with its horn removed, after which, they informed senior officials.

It is however unclear if the rhino lost its horn during a conflict with another animal or was removed by poachers, sources said.

Fortunately, the rhino is alive and walking.

