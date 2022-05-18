Assam: Speeding Car Rams Into Tree In Karimganj, 2 Killed

Two youths were killed and one was left severely injured in a road accident in the Karimganj district of Assam on Wednesday.

The accident took place on the national highway 8 near Kayasthagram in Karimganj along the Assam-Tripura inter-state border.

According to reports, the four-wheeler was travelling at a great speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle hit a tree on the roadside resulting in the fatal accident.