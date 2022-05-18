Assam: Speeding Car Rams Into Tree In Karimganj, 2 Killed

Two youths were killed and one was left severely injured in a road accident in the Karimganj district of Assam on Wednesday.
The accident took place on the national highway 8 near Kayasthagram in Karimganj along the Assam-Tripura inter-state border.
According to reports, the four-wheeler was travelling at a great speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle hit a tree on the roadside resulting in the fatal accident.
The registration number of the vehicle involved in the accident is AS 01 BM 3439.
The Karimganj police reached the spot of the accident and sent the bodies of the deceased to a hospital for post-mortem.
The deceased youths have been identified as Zakir Hussain and Ali Hussain.
Meanwhile, Mahin Uddin, who was injured in the incident, was rushed to the hospital for treatment, officials said.