Assam: Carcass Of Wild Tusker Found At Rangjuli Field

The carcass of a wild tusker was found in Assam’s Rangjuli on Friday with mystery surrounding the cause of its death.

According to reports, the carcass was found early today morning by locals at a field at Kankata near Rangjuli in Assam’s Goalpara district.

The elephant is believed to have come out of the wild in search of food. However, the cause of the death is not clear immediately.

Officials of the forest department have been informed, but are yet to reach the spot.

Further details are awaited.

It may be noted that a one-horned rhino was found dead at Orang National park in Assam’s Sonitpur district yesterday.