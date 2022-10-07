Uttarkashi Avalanche: 9 Bodies Recovered, 29 Still Trapped

The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) on Thursday said that a total of nine bodies which were trapped in the Uttarkashi avalanche have been recovered and retrieved till now, while 29 other trainees continue to remain stranded.

According to the NIM, the nine bodies retrieved today include four dead bodies that were already brought down on Tuesday (October 4) and Wednesday (October 5).

The update on recovered bodies came hours after a team of experts from Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), joined the operation with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and NIM to rescue mountaineers that were stranded on Draupadi's Danda-II mountain peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi after the avalanche hit them on Tuesday.

However, more teams have been sent to the advance base camp from ITBP Matli in Uttarkashi.

An advance helicopter landing ground was also prepared at 16,000 ft and a trial landing was successfully conducted in the morning.

According to ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey, the advance helipad has been made at high altitude and helicopters are out for rescue operations.

"The dead bodies are present at the base and some of them are expected to be brought down today itself," the ITBP PRO said adding that the measures are being hampered due to bad weather conditions but efforts to find the missing mountaineers is still underway.