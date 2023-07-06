Assam Carries Out 'Swasthya Seva Utsav' Across 1,245 Govt Health Institutions

Under the leadership of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Health & Family Welfare Department carried out Swasthya Sewa Utsav from April 6 to 8 this year, a first of its kind of assessment in India.
Its purpose was to evaluate and assess the performance of 1,245 government health institutions across different levels.
On Wednesday, the best Districts and Government Health Centers were awarded and felicitated at an event held in Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, whose exemplary achievements have contributed to the vision of a healthy and thriving Assam.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was chief guest at the event, while his cabinet colleague and state health minister Keshab Mahanta was the guest of honour.