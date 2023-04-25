Assam: Case Registered Against MP Ajit Bhuyan in MPLAD Fund Scam

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell on Tuesday registered a case against MP Ajit Bhuyan and 13 others in connection with the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund scam in Assam.

The case has been registered by the CM’s supervision cell at the special judge’s court. The case pertains to the allegations of corruption and malpractices.

The accused include high ranking officials such as ACS Sharmistha Bora and Hemanta Dutta among others.

Earlier on March 18, at least four ACS officers were suspended in connection with the MPLAD fund scam.

According to sources, a fund was allocated from MP Bhuyan’s MPLAD fund for construction of road in Assam’s Barpeta. However, the bill was released without completion of 75 percent of the work.

The scam came to light when the CM’s Special Vigilance cell conducted an investigation where it was found that the four suspended officers signed the bill before completion of 75 percent of the road construction work.

The MP Construction Fund Committee was chaired by Additional Commissioner of Kamrup Sukanya Bora.

It may be mentioned that an amount of Rs. 28 lakhs were allocated from the Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan's MPLAD Fund for the construction of three roads in Barpeta.

However, these three roads were not constructed and the allocated funds were withdrawn by submitting fake road construction bills.