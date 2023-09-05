Assam: Cattle Herder Injured In Police Firing While Fleeing After Stealing Calf

An incident of firing took place at Raniganj in Assam’s Bilasipara, as a cattle herder was shot by the police on Tuesday.
The incident took place while the herder was trying to escape after stealing a calf.
The herder tried to escape in an e-rickshaw during which he was shot by the police.
The herder identified as Shaiful Islam sustained severe injuries during the incident.
The police later apprehended Shaiful Islam for the offence.
Despite stringent laws, increased arrests, and law enforcement encounters, the incidence of cattle smuggling continues to persist unabated in Assam.
In Bajali, vigilant citizens apprehended vehicles transporting smuggled cattle on August 12.
Regrettably, while the vehicle was seized, the involved individuals managed to escape from the scene.
According to sources, two cattle were seized by the locals. However, the smugglers managed to take three cattle along with them.