Persistent Cattle Smuggling Challenges Authorities in Assam

Despite stringent laws, increased arrests, and law enforcement encounters, the incidence of cattle smuggling continues to persist unabated in Assam.
Recent incidents further illustrate the ongoing challenge. In Bajali, vigilant citizens apprehended vehicles transporting smuggled cattle on Saturday.
Regrettably, while the vehicle was seized, the involved individuals managed to escape from the scene.
According to sources, two cattle were seized by the locals. However, the smugglers managed to take three cattle along with them.
Similarly, in Dhubri's Balajan, a vehicle carrying twelve smuggled cattle was intercepted by the police. The cattle were concealed beneath plastic bags meant to carry fruits, underscoring the elaborate methods employed by smugglers.
These occurrences underline the urgent need for a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach to address this concerning trend. Authorities must collaborate across jurisdictions and intensify efforts to dismantle the networks involved in such illegal activities to effectively combat cattle smuggling and its associated repercussions on local economies and security.