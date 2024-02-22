Assam

Assam: Cattle Smuggler Shot Dead By BSF Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

The deceased individual has been identified as Shahinur Islam (26), a resident of Char Kukurmara village in the Mankassar police station area.
Assam: Cattle Smuggler Shot Dead By BSF Along Indo-Bangladesh Border
Assam: Cattle Smuggler Shot Dead By BSF Along Indo-Bangladesh BorderRepresentative image
Pratidin Time

An alleged cattle smuggler was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Mankachar. 

The deceased individual has been identified as Shahinur Islam (26), a resident of Char Kukurmara village in the Mankassar police station area.  

Sources revealed that the alleged cattle smuggler was shot by the BSF in a bid to immobilize him during an escape attempt, however, the bullet landed fatally, killing him on the spot.

The incident was reported at Kukurmara border area, sources informed.

Further investigation is on.

Assam: Cattle Smuggler Shot Dead By BSF Along Indo-Bangladesh Border
Guwahati: STF Detains 3 With Heroin, Cash At Lakhtokia
Border Security Force
cattle smuggler

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-cattle-smuggler-shot-dead-by-bsf-along-indo-bangladesh-border
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com