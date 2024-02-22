Assam: Cattle Smuggler Shot Dead By BSF Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

An alleged cattle smuggler was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Mankachar.
The deceased individual has been identified as Shahinur Islam (26), a resident of Char Kukurmara village in the Mankassar police station area.
Sources revealed that the alleged cattle smuggler was shot by the BSF in a bid to immobilize him during an escape attempt, however, the bullet landed fatally, killing him on the spot.
The incident was reported at Kukurmara border area, sources informed.
Further investigation is on.