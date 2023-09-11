Assam: CBI Constable Detained for Demanding Money from Businessman

In a bizarre incident, a constable of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been detained for allegedly demanding money from a businessman in Assam’s Nagaon district.
As per reports, the CBI Constable identified as Ananta Bharali had demanded a sum of Rs 10,000 in order to close a case of a businessman in Nagaon’s Kachua locality.
The victim businessman Abul Malek alleged that Ananta Bharali arrived at his residence on Monday claiming himself as a CBI officer. He spoke to Malek about a pending case and asked for an amount of money if he wanted the case to be closed.
Speaking about the issue, Abul Malek said, “I received a call from an unknown number this morning. The caller claimed that he was a CBI officer and had reached Nagaon from Guwahati to meet me. Thinking that he would help me, I then brought him to my home.”
“He told me that there are some allegations against me and that he could close the case if I paid him Rs 10,000. When I asked him for supporting documents to proof that he was looking into the case, he said that he doesn’t have any notice but assured me help if I paid him the said money,” Malek further said.
According to Malek’s statement, he informed the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Kachua Police Sttaion about the matter. The OC then asked Malek to bring the constable to the police station. The police are currently interrogating the man, sources said.
Further, Malek has confirmed that Ananta Bharali was a constable of the CBI and he didn’t fake his identity.
“It has been proved that he is a CBI officer. He said that he was on leave for a month and was on his way home. But I do not know why he approached me. I feel like somebody is conspiring against me. I have been mentally harassed since this morning. Therefore I have urged the police to investigate the matter," Malek said.