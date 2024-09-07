UP: 15 Killed In Road Accident In Hathras, 11 Injured

A devastating road accident in Hathras has resulted in the confirmed deaths of 15 individuals, including seven men, four women, and four children.
According to reports, the accident occurred following a collision between a roadway bus and another vehicle on Friday.
Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V detailed the incident to reporters, noting that 11 injured individuals are currently receiving treatment locally, while eight others have been referred to Aligarh for further care.
In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each deceased victim from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Additionally, those injured in the accident will receive Rs 50,000 each.
"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras, UP. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office announced in a post on X.
"The road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them strength in this difficult time. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way," added the PMO post.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his condolences to the bereaved families and assured that efforts are underway to provide adequate medical treatment for the injured.
"The loss of life in a road accident in Hathras district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured," CM Yogi wrote in a post on X.