Assam Celebrates as 19 Traditional Treasures Secure Prestigious GI Tags

In a historic achievement for Assam's diverse cultural heritage, a total of 19 prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tags have been successfully obtained for traditional crafts, textiles, and agricultural products. This significant milestone, supported by NABARD and RO Guwahati, and facilitated by Padma Dr. Rajani Kant, a renowned GI Expert, marks a pivotal moment in recognizing and safeguarding iconic items deeply ingrained in the region's history and cultural identity.
Among the newly acquired GI tags are esteemed products such as the Assam Bihu Dhol, Japi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, Assam Asharikandi Terracotta Craft, Assam Pani Meteka Craft, and Assam Missing Handloom Products, among others. Each of these handmade creations, rooted in time-honored techniques and cultural significance, serves as a cornerstone of Assamese heritage and craftsmanship, showcasing various facets of the state's rich history and artistry.
The collective efforts of NABARD, RO Guwahati, and Dr. Rajani Kant have not only facilitated the acquisition of these prestigious tags but also emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting indigenous crafts. With the official recognition provided by the GI tags, these products are poised to gain increased visibility, protection against imitation, and avenues for sustainable development.
Moreover, the impact of this achievement extends beyond cultural preservation, as these traditional crafts play a crucial role in sustaining the livelihoods of nearly one lakh individuals directly involved in their production and trade. The issuance of GI tags not only enhances the status of Assam's heritage but also contributes to the socio-economic advancement of local communities dependent on these crafts for their economic sustenance.
The acknowledgment of Assam's cultural treasures through GI tagging serves as a testament to the state's rich legacy and the resilience of its traditional artisans. As these iconic products continue to thrive under the protective umbrella of GI certification, Assam's heritage is poised to endure and flourish for generations to come.
The acquisition of 19 new GI tags signifies not only a triumph for Assam's heritage but also represents a promising stride towards preserving and promoting the state's invaluable cultural legacy on a national and global scale.
The list of products that have received GI tags includes:
Assam Bihu Dhol
Japi
Sarthebari Metal Craft
Assam Asharikandi Terracotta Craft
Assam Pani Meteka Craft
Assam Missing Handloom Products
Jotha-Bodo Musical Instrument
Gongona
Khardwi
Sifung
Serja
Kham
Gongar Dunjia
Thorka
Keradapani (Plant)
Bodo Gamsa
Jwmgra
Eri Silk
Dokhona