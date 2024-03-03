Majuli's Mask Making & Manuscript Painting Secure Prestigious GI Tag

These masks are having a unique essence of indigenous socio-religious culture, and morphologically represent the high resourcefulness of the local materials and the theme of Vaisnavism.

Mask making is an age-old art form in the island which dates back to the 16th century. Mask making is one of the most famous traditional crafts still practiced in Majuli which is situated in the upper reaches of the river Brahmaputra in upper Assam. The craft has been an integral part of the Sattriya culture of Assam. The craft has been mainly confined to the Xatras and individual craftsmen residing in the surrounding villages of the Xatras in Majuli.