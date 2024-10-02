Assam Celebrates Mahalaya as Durga Puja Preparations Begin

Mahalaya festivities illuminated Assam's Jorhat and resonated throughout the state, with thousands of devotees filling the streets to mark the beginning of the much-anticipated Durga Puja festival.
The town as well as various regions across the state came alive as people gathered to honour their ancestors through hymns, traditional rituals, and offerings.
Mahalaya, also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, holds deep spiritual significance as it signals the end of the 15-day pitru-paksh, a period dedicated to paying homage to one's ancestors. Local residents described it as a time of remembrance and cultural connection.
A devotee said, "Today marks the arrival of Goddess Durga. We rise early, walk the streets, and offer our respects. It’s also the last day of Pitru Paksha, and from tomorrow, Navratri begins. The goddess is arriving on a palki, and after 10 days, she will return on a horse."
According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Durga arriving on a horse is often seen as a symbol of conflict, potentially foretelling war, social unrest, or natural calamities. This interpretation resonates with the current global turmoil, as conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and Iran's recent missile attacks on Israel dominate headlines.
In Jorhat, the festive day started with the recitation of hymns from the Devi Mahatmya (Chandi) scripture, with families offering prayers both at home and at puja mandaps (temporary shrines). The atmosphere was filled with the aromas of traditional sweets and snacks, sold by vendors who lined the streets.
For the local community, Mahalaya not only serves as a day of reflection but also signals the imminent arrival of Durga Puja, a grand 10-day festival. Durga Puja committees in Jorhat have already started their preparations, performing rituals to kick off the upcoming celebrations.