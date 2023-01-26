Assam Celebrates Saraswati Puja

Assam celebrated Republic Day and Saraswati Puja on the same day on Thursday.

Although the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has called for a bandh, yet the students are seen visiting their respective educational institutions to offer prayers to the Goddess of Knowledge.

The schools, colleges and universities have started their rituals for the puja after hoisting the national flag to celebrate Republic Day.

Basant Panchami is a Hindu festival centered around honoring the goddess of knowledge and wisdom, i.e., Saraswati. It is celebrated in the transitional period between winter and spring, between the months of February and March. The English word for spring is “Basant,” while “Panchami” is the fifth day of the Hindu calendar. Therefore, Saraswati Puja should only be held on the Hindu calendar's Pancham Tithi.