Assam: Centre Allocates Rs 70 Crore for Development in Dima Hasao

The Central Government has proposed an allocation of Rs 70 crore in the 2026–27 budget for the development of Dima Hasao, one of Assam’s hilly districts. The announcement was made by Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), at a press conference held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan in Haflong.

Gorlosa said the funding is aimed at addressing long-standing infrastructure and development challenges in the district. He highlighted that earlier central assistance had helped provide electricity to remote villages like Chemkhar and supported salaries for water supply workers.

“The ongoing projects and the new allocation will help us tackle developmental challenges in a systematic way. With sustained efforts over the next five to ten years, we can ensure Dima Hasao achieves significant progress,” Gorlosa said.

Under the BJP-led government, several key projects have already been completed, including student hostels worth Rs 65 crore and a Bamboo Industrial Park at Mandardicha, built at a cost of Rs 75 crore.

The NCHAC chief also mentioned the revival of the Silchar–Saurashtra East–West Corridor national highway project, which had been stalled during the Congress rule. “The project is now back on track and is expected to be inaugurated in March,” he said.

Responding to opposition claims, Gorlosa rejected allegations that the BJP had seized tribal land in the district, calling such claims “baseless.” He added that previous Congress governments had allocated thousands of acres of land to private companies.

On the education front, Gorlosa announced that 100 teachers would soon be appointed in Middle English Schools and 200 in Lower Primary Schools across Dima Hasao. He also noted a sharp increase in forest department revenue collection, which rose from Rs 3 crore under Congress rule to Rs 70 crore under the current government.

