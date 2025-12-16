FIR Filed Against NCHAC Secretary in Dima Hasao Over Alleged Land Document Forgery

A serious legal controversy has emerged in Dima Hasao district following the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) at Haflong Police Station against the Secretary, Revenue (In-Charge) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC).

Advertisment

The FIR accuses the official, Shri Uttam Daolagupu, of forgery, fabrication of false evidence, and the use of forged documents in judicial proceedings.

According to the complaint, a forged letter dated December 10, 1998, was allegedly used to falsely claim that 6000 bighas of land had been allotted to the Industry Department at Umrangso. This document was reportedly submitted before the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court with the intention of misleading the judiciary.

The FIR further states that the accused authenticated this forged document in an Additional Affidavit-in-Opposition and annexed it as official evidence, attracting serious penal provisions under Sections 340, 471, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. These sections deal with offences relating to false evidence, the use of forged documents, and cheating.

Crucially, sworn affidavits from former senior authorities of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), including an Ex-Chief Executive Member and a former Executive Member (Revenue), have categorically denied the authenticity of the disputed document.

They assert that the signatures are forged and that no such land allotment ever took place, strengthening the allegations of deliberate fabrication.

The complainants argue that since the accused was the custodian of official records, the act either involved direct fabrication or conscious use of false documents to deceive the court and the public.

Citing the Supreme Court judgment in Iqbal Singh Marwah vs. Meenakshi Marwah (2005), the FIR emphasises that police investigation is legally permissible as the alleged forgery predates the court proceedings.

Also Read: NCHAC Approves Inclusion of 19 Cachar Villages into Dima Hasao, Residents Unhappy