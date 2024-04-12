Assam CEO Issues Show Cause to KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang for Violating MCC

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam has issued a show cause notice to the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Tuliram Ronghang over alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
In a letter to the Assam CEO, a person named Longkiti Timung of Karbi Anglong’s Diphu alleged that Tuliram Ronghang violated Clause VII. 1. (a) and (b), Clause VII. 6, and Clause V. 6 of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) of elections.
According to the letter, Tuliram Ronghang made poll promises during election campaign speeches in eight locations in violation of the MCC.
Further, Timung added that Ronghang made a mockery of the ECI and therefore appealed for stringent and exemplary action against him.
Regarding this, the Assam CEO's office issued the show cause notice to the KAAC CEM demanding a response before 5 pm of April 13 (Saturday) failing which necessary action would be taken against Ronghang.
The notice from the CEO Assam read, “Whereas, on prima facie scrutiny of the complaint and statements made therein, it appears that the complaint has merit and the misuse of official machinery is a violative of the Model Code of Conduct guidelines;”
“Now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to show cause in writing as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you. In the event of no response from your side within 48 hours ie. before 5:00 P.M. of 13/04/2024, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in this matter and this Office will take necessary action in the matter without making any further reference to you,” the letter added.