Assam BJP President Served Show Cause Notice Over MCC Violation

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam has taken action against the ruling BJP following allegations of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), as raised by the CPI(M).
On Thursday, the CPI(M) accused the BJP of breaching the MCC by gathering personal data under the guise of conducting a socio-economic survey, allegedly with the aim of boosting the number of beneficiaries under a government scheme.
In response, the CEO's office issued a show cause notice to the president of the state BJP unit, demanding a response by 10 am on April 8.
According to the CPI(M)'s complaint, the BJP distributed application forms for a socio-economic survey, promising to expand the eligible families under the 'Orunodoi' scheme, thus violating the MCC.
The CEO's office stated that while generic electoral promises are permissible, actions such as specific surveys, form distribution, and data collection could be viewed as inducements to voters, which is prohibited.
The notice, obtained by PTI, highlighted that the forms featuring symbols and photographs of BJP's star campaigners appeared to breach MCC guidelines.
The BJP has been called upon to provide a written explanation, failing which appropriate action will be taken.
The Congress also lodged a complaint on the same issue with the CEO's office.
In the CPI(M)'s complaint, it was mentioned that the forms distributed by the BJP, bearing photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assured inclusion in government schemes, a policy matter beyond electoral promises.