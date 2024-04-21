Assam: Chaos Ensues as Night Bus 'Tanuj' Seized After Hit-and-Run Incident on NH-37

The Moran police station premises witnessed a flurry of activity as passengers of the night bus 'Tanuj' found themselves in disarray following a dramatic turn of events. The bus, en-route to Guwahati, had been seized by the police after allegedly hitting a constable on National Highway 37 and fleeing the scene, triggering a tumultuous situation among its passengers.
The incident unfolded when a traffic constable, Chandra Kamal Ahom of Moranhat police station, was struck by the night bus while he was commuting home on his motorcycle bearing registration number AS 06Y 7910 near Khowang Chariali. The constable sustained severe injuries and was promptly rushed to Moran Medical Centre for urgent medical attention, fortunately escaping fatal harm.
The night bus, identified as 'Tanuj' and bearing registration AS 01MC 0907, purportedly fled the scene after the collision. However, Moran police swiftly intervened and seized the bus, instigating an uproar among its 37 passengers who were left stranded at the police station premises.
For several hours, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., the passengers remained in limbo at Moran police station, grappling with the unexpected turn of events. Eventually, the Moran police arranged alternative transportation in the form of an Ultra bus to ferry the stranded passengers safely to Guwahati.
Adding fuel to the already tense situation, passengers alleged that the driver of the seized night bus exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Eyewitnesses recounted that the accident occurred during an attempted overtaking maneuver of another night super bus on the National Highway, further raising concerns about the reckless driving practices prevalent among certain sections of night bus operators.
Amidst growing concerns over road safety and the need for stringent measures to curb such incidents, the episode serves as a stark reminder of the perils faced by commuters on highways, particularly during nighttime journeys.