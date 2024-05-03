Charaideo ASI Caught After Accepting Bribe To Let Case Slide

An Assam Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was caught on Friday after accepting a bribe that he had demanded from a person allegedly to give him relief in a case in Charaideo.
According to an official statement, ASI (UB) Uttam Saikia of Borhat Police Station in the Charaideo district of Assam had demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe from the complainant.
The complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to seek legal action alleging that the ASI demanded the amount in exchange for letting a case involving the complainant go.
Based on the complaint, a team of the anti-corruption agency laid a trap today at Habi gaon, Borhat, in the eastern part of Charaideo district. Accordingly, the accused Uttam Saikia was caught from his rented house right after he had accepted the bribe amount from the complainant, the statement mentioned.
Moreover, the tainted bribe money was also recovered from the possession of the accused and was seized in the presence of independent witnesses.
Meanwhile, a case was registered at the Anti-Corruption Branch Police Station today vide ACB PS Case No 39/2024 under Section 7 (A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
The statement also said that the public servant was arrested in connection with the matter as the officials had sufficient evidence against him. Further legal action against him has been initiated.