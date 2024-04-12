Senior Assistant of Food & Civil Supplies Office Trapped Accepting Bribe in Assam

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in Assam apprehended Gurupad Das, Senior Assistant at the Office of the Superintendent of Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Bokajan, District Karbi Anglong.
Das was caught red-handed within the premises of his office as he accepted a bribe demanded from a complainant.
The bribe was solicited in exchange for facilitating the renewal of a license.
This incident underscores the ongoing efforts to combat corruption within government institutions in the region.
Further investigations into the matter are underway.