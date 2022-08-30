Assam: Charge Sheet Filed Against 8 Accused for Al-Qaeda Links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed the first charge sheet in connection to the arrests made in the past few months for alleged Al-Qaeda links in Assam.

The charge sheet has been filed against eight accused. Out of the eight, seven are residents of Barpeta and one of Tripura.

The persons named in the charge sheet are Saiful Islam, Khairul Islam, Badshah Sulaiman, Naushad Ali, Mamunur Rashid, Imran Hasan, Mukbul Hussain and Mufti Sulaiman.

Several persons have been arrested from many parts of the state on charges of having links with proscribed outfits Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).