Assam Youth Congress Chief Angkita Dutta Summoned By CBI

Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta was on Tuesday summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to Saradha scam.
The daughter of late veteran Congress leader Anjan Dutta, Angkita was summoned to appear before the chief judicial magistrate in Alipore in connection with the Saradha funding in ‘Dainik Batori’ newspaper.
Dutta, who is the director of Anubhuti Printers and Publications Pvt Ltd, coming out of the then Saradha Publications Pvt Ltd, received the CBI summon for the funding case for printing the Bengali newspaper ‘Sakalbela’ at the press in Guwahati during the period between 2012-2013.
It may be noted that the late Congress stalwart and her father Anjan Dutta had also been questioned by the central probing body in connection with the multi-crore scam in 2014.
Dutta had been asked to provide the details of his printing business that published the Bengali language daily and other materials for the jailed promoter of Saradha and the purported kingpin of the entire scam Sudipta Sen.