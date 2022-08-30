Assam Youth Congress Chief Angkita Dutta Summoned By CBI

Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta was on Tuesday summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to Saradha scam.

The daughter of late veteran Congress leader Anjan Dutta, Angkita was summoned to appear before the chief judicial magistrate in Alipore in connection with the Saradha funding in ‘Dainik Batori’ newspaper.

Dutta, who is the director of Anubhuti Printers and Publications Pvt Ltd, coming out of the then Saradha Publications Pvt Ltd, received the CBI summon for the funding case for printing the Bengali newspaper ‘Sakalbela’ at the press in Guwahati during the period between 2012-2013.