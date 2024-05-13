Assam: Chhaygaon Police Arrest Couple Over Man's Death, Illicit Affair Surfaces

Chhaygaon Police in Assam arrested a couple accused in a murder case on Monday. This comes after the body of a middle-aged man was recovered on Sunday evening by the locals.
The body was recovered by the locals of Tokradiya-Majpara in Chhaygaon on the outskirts of Guwahati on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Hemant Kalita, aged 35 years, a resident of the village.
Chhaygaon Police reached the scene, retrieved the body, and brought it back to the police station. Bhaskar Malla Patowary, a police officer at the police station registered a case and initiated investigations after the family of the deceased alleged a pre-planned murder.
According to the police, they suspect it to be a case of illicit extra-marital affair. In connection with the case, the police last night detained Sailen Das and his wife Pranita Das, residents of Tokradiya-Majpara.
The husband-wife duo have been accused of strangling the victim to death at midnight and then dumping the body on the side of the road. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime.
Apart from them, the police have also detained Biraj Das and Kumud Das, whose names had cropped up in connection with the case.
More details are awaited.