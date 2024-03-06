Assam: Mysterious Skeleton Recovered in Chhaygaon; Probe On

In another instance, the skeleton of a man was recovered from a residence on 28 September 2023, adding to the rising crime concerns in the area. According to sources, the skeleton was discovered in the new slum located under ward no. 1 of East Lumding village panchayat. It was found within a densely packed hut, which served as the residence of Shanti Chetry. Shanti Chetry made the discovery while visiting to tether a goat, where she accidentally stumbled upon the skeletal remains.