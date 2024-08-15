Assam Chief Minister Hails Charaideo Moidam's UNESCO World Heritage Recognition

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Charaideo Moidam was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. This significant recognition marks the 43rd UNESCO site from India and the first from the Northeast region. This wouldn’t have been possible without the blessings of the Prime Minister. I congratulate the people of Assam on this auspicious day today. I feel proud that during my tenure as Chief Minister Charaideo Moidam has got an international recommendation. This has been my most important political gain in my career,” said CM Sarma.