Assam Chief Minister Hails Charaideo Moidam's UNESCO World Heritage Recognition

In his Independence Day speech, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his pride in Charaideo Moidam's inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List. This recognition marks the 43rd UNESCO site from India and the first from the Northeast region.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Charaideo Moidam was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. This significant recognition marks the 43rd UNESCO site from India and the first from the Northeast region. This wouldn’t have been possible without the blessings of the Prime Minister. I congratulate the people of Assam on this auspicious day today. I feel proud that during my tenure as Chief Minister Charaideo Moidam has got an international recommendation. This has been my most important political gain in my career,” said CM Sarma.
He highlighted the lengthy process leading to this achievement, noting, “In the year 2019, the state government had made a provision of Rs 25 crore for protection, conservation and development of the Charaideo Moidams, the mound-burial system of the Ahom Dynasty. Charaideo Moidams was India's nomination for UNESCO's world heritage site status in the cultural category for 2023-2024. Out of 52 sites, Assam's site is selected by the Government of India. On July 26, 2024, the World Heritage Committee announced the inclusion of the Moidam in the UNESCO World Heritage List in its 46th session which is being held in New Delhi.”
Charaideo Moidam, located in the foothills of the Patkai Ranges in eastern Assam, holds immense historical and cultural significance. The site contains the royal necropolis of the Tai-Ahom, with moidams—burial mounds—accentuating the natural topography. The area is revered by the Ahom community as sacred and includes banyan trees, trees used for coffins and bark manuscripts, and water bodies created over 600 years.
The UNESCO reported that the site includes 90 moidams with hollow vaults built of brick, stone, or earth of various sizes. The World Heritage Committee, responsible for governing the Convention for the Protection of the World’s Cultural and Natural Heritage, is composed of representatives from 21 States elected from the 195 States parties to the Convention.