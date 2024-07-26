Assam's Charaideo Moidam Secures UNESCO World Heritage Site Tag

The World Heritage Committee announced this in its 46th session which is being held in New Delhi.

The Moidams, the mound-burial system of the Ahom Dynasty, have been added as India's 43rd World Heritage Site. Further, this is the first time that a site from the North East has made it to the UNESCO World Heritage List under the Cultural Category and the third site from Assam to be inscribed on the World Heritage List. The two others are Kajiranga and Manas which were inscribed under the Natural Heritage category.