Assam's Charaideo Moidam Secures UNESCO World Heritage Site Tag

In a remarkable milestone, Assam's Charaideo Moidam- has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List under the category of Cultural Property.
The World Heritage Committee announced this in its 46th session which is being held in New Delhi.
The Moidams, the mound-burial system of the Ahom Dynasty, have been added as India's 43rd World Heritage Site. Further, this is the first time that a site from the North East has made it to the UNESCO World Heritage List under the Cultural Category and the third site from Assam to be inscribed on the World Heritage List. The two others are Kajiranga and Manas which were inscribed under the Natural Heritage category.
Taking to social media platform 'X' on Friday, UNESCO wrote, "New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty, #India."
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of UNESCO and the people of the state as Moidams make it to the World Heritage Site list.
CM Sarma in a post on 'X' wrote, "The Moidams make it to the #UNESCO World Heritage list under the category Cultural Property - a great win for Assam. Thank You Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji , Members of the @UNESCO World Heritage Committee and to the people of Assam."
"The Moidams of Charaideo embody the deep spiritual belief, rich civilisational heritage and architectural prowess of Assam’s Tai-Ahom community," he added.
Charaideo Maidam holds significant historical and cultural importance. Set in the foothills of the Patkai Ranges in eastern Assam, the property contains the royal necropolis of the Tai-Ahom. Resembling large hillocks covered with grass, these moidams are revered as sacred sites by the Ahom community. For 600 years, the Tai-Ahom created moidams (burial mounds) accentuating the natural topography of hills, forests and water, thus forming a sacred geography. Banyan trees and the trees used for coffins and bark manuscripts were planted and water bodies were created.
The UNESCO stated that 90 moidams including hollow vaults built of brick, stone or earth of different sizes were found within the site.
The World Heritage Committee is one of the two bodies governing the Convention for the Protection of the World’s Cultural and Natural Heritage. It is composed of the representatives of 21 States, elected from the 195 States parties to the Convention.