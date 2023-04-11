Assam: Child Drowns In River While Playing In Karbi Anglong

In a tragic incident, a child lost his life after accidently falling into the Jamuna River at Bakaliaghat in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The news of the incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and beyond.

According to sources, the child, identified as Rishabh Biswas, had been missing since Monday, causing great distress to his family. The search for the missing child had been ongoing since then, with local authorities and volunteers working tirelessly to find him.

However, their worst fears were confirmed when Rishabh's body was discovered floating in the river today morning at around 9 am. The recovery of the body was a devastating blow to his family, who had been holding out hope for his safe return.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers associated with water bodies, especially during the monsoon season when the water levels are high and the currents are strong. It serves as a reminder to parents and guardians to be vigilant and take extra precautions to ensure the safety of their children.

Earlier, on April 3, two minor siblings drowned in Assam’s Morigaon district after they fell in a lake while they were playing in the vicinity.

The incident was reported from Patekibari area at Mayong wherein the siblings fell into Digholi Beel while they were playing with each other and unfortunately drowned.

The deceased minor was identified as Jahidul Islam (6) and Farida Sultana (3).

Their bodies were pulled out by villagers after a passer-by spotted them and alerted others, sources said.

Local police later reached the scene and asked to recover the bodies for post-mortem, but the family members refused to do so as autopsy on a deceased is impermissible during the holy month of Ramzan, according to their faith.

Last year, three children died after drowning at Bordowa in Assam’s Majuli district.

The deceased were all under the age of 10. While, two of them were aged nine years old, one was only seven at the time of their tragic demise.