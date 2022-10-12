Assam: Child Goes Missing After Boat Capsizes in Dhemaji

A country-made boat capsized on the Lali river in Assam's Dhemaji district, leaving a one-year-old child missing, an official said on Tuesday.

The search and rescue operation was carried out by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team and the Dhemaji district fire services team.

Notably, on Monday, a country-made boat carrying seven people, including two children, capsized on the Lali river close to the Kangkan Chapori district of the Jonai Subdivision.

Six people were rescued after the tragedy by locals, however a one-year-old child is still missing.

An SDRF staff said, “Following the boat capsized incident other persons were rescued, but a one-year-old child is still missing. The incident occurred yesterday.”

The locals said the country-made boat was going from Kangkan Chapori towards the Lomba Chapori area.