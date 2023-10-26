Assam: Child Loses Finger Due to Wrong Treatment in Barpeta

A bizarre incident occurred at the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta district of Assam after a child lost a finger due to wrong treatment, reports said on Thursday.
According to information, a ward boy of the hospital allegedly cut off a finger of the child while trying to remove the cannula fitted in his hand.
The child was reportedly undergoing treatment at the hospital since a few days after he was suffering from Pneumonia. The victim child was the son of Rubul Alam, a resident of Barpeta’s Jania.
Reports claimed that the child was discharged from the hospital as he had recovered from his illness. However, while opening the cannula at the time of the child’s discharge, the ward boy accidentally cut off one of his fingers.
Questions have been raised about the authorities of the medical college for allowing the ward boy to operate on the patient, despite the presence of doctors and nurses in the hospital.
The entire incident created turmoil at the medical college after the kin of the child gathered to protest against the authorities.