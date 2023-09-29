Assam: Patient's Death In Nagaon Hospital; Kin Alleges Wrong Treatment

Serious allegations have been leveled against the authorities of a private hospital in Assam’s Nagaon after the death of a patient due to an alleged botched operation.
According to reports, an elderly man lost his life after an operation at the SIMS Multispecialty Hospital in Nagaon on Friday. The deceased person has been identified as Mohammad Hussain, a resident of Nagaon’s Moulapatty.
Hussain was admitted at the hospital on September 27 after being injured in an accident. According to the statement of the family members of the deceased person, the doctors completed a critical surgery of the man who sustained head injuries, in just 15 minutes.
The son-in-law of the deceased person said, “On September 27, my father-in-law was admitted at the SIMS Multispecialty Hospital after he met with an accident. His operation was completed in just 15 minutes and the doctors said that he is out of danger now. But this morning I got a call from the hospital stating that he was in a critical condition. After I arrived, I was informed that he was dead. Not only this, they had also kept the body at the morgue with informing anyone from our family.”
Meanwhile, reports said that the body kept at the morgue had a very foul smell coming out from it, which raised serious questions about the date of the person’s death. The family members have alleged that the death of the man was due to wrong treatment and negligence of the doctors.
In lieu of this, the family members have decided to lodge an FIR against the hospital authorities.