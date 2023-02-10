Assam Govt Plans Rehab Policy for Victims of Child Marriage

Assam government will soon formulate a rehabilitation policy for the victims of child marriage, especially for those girls whose husbands have been arrested in the recent crackdown.

Assam police have arrested 2278 persons in connection with the cases related to child marriage across the state so far and have registered 4074 cases as part of their state-wide crackdown on child marriages.

"The idea is not to keep them in jail. The idea is to show a demonstrative action that society is against child marriage. We have started a crackdown on child marriage and will continue it," said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying. "If in a case of murder, if the only breadwinner becomes an accused, will the police not arrest him? In our law, the word 'sympathy' can't be exercised by the police. 'Sympathy' can be exercised only by a court of law," he added.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the government, Opposition criticised the recent crackdown.

Addressing a press conference earlier this week, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the crackdown will continue till the state elections in 2026.

"For the past six years, there has been a BJP Government in Assam. What have you been doing during the past six years? This is your failure for the past six years. You are sending them to jails. Now who will take care of those girls? CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) will? It is a failure of the state and on top of that you are pushing them into misery," the chief minister said.

It is to be noted that in cases involving child marriage, the Assam police have made 139 arrests in Biswanath, 126 in Dhubri, 120 in Baksa, 114 in Barpeta, 97 in Nagaon, 94 in Kokrajhar, 87 in Bongaigaon, 76 in Hailakandi, 72 in Cachar, and 72 in Goalpara district, according to reports.

According to Karimganj SP Padmanabh Baruah, "These people were involved in child marriage, and booked under provisions of Child Marriage Act."