BREAKING: Prime Accused In Ranjit Bora Case Attempts Suicide

In a sensational incident, the prime accused in the Ranjit Bora murder case in Guwahati tried to commit suicide while in lockup on Friday.

The prime accused in the murder of Guwahati-based businessman Ranjit Bora, Shah Alam Talukdar had been caught by Dispur Police, who later got his custody for questioning.

He was being kept inside lockup at the police station where today morning, he attempted to take his own life.

According to police, Talukdar broke a toilet mug and tried to cut his hand with the broken part of the mug. However, he was found by the police in a bloodied condition, who rushed him for medical attention.

Earlier on February 6, Dispur Police got the custody of Shah Alam Talukdar for seven days. He was the mastermind of the six-member gang who had planned and plotted the murder of the Guwahati-based businessman.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to probe into the murder of Ranjit Bora. The Guwahati police continued extensive search drives to nab all accused.