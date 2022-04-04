Amazon, FRL Agree In SC To Take Case Before SIAC

Amazon and Future Group on Monday agreed to resume the arbitration case in Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) regarding the merger deal of Future Retail Limited (FRL) with Reliance Retail.

Amazon and Future Group were asked to file a joint memorandum by a Supreme Court (SC) bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

Counsels of both parties informed the SC that they had agreed to appear before the SIAC. The SC said that it would request SIAC to hasten the proceedings, reported ANI.

Notably, FRL and Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC are involved in a legal battle over FRL’s 24,713 crore merger deal with Reliance Retail with Amazon opposing the decision of Future Group to proceed with the deal.