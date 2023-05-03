Assam: Child Succumbs, Mother Critical In Major Fire In Sivasagar

A massive fire broke out at the Jamuna Road Chariali in Assam’s Sivasagar on Wednesday, which led to the death of a child, while leaving her mother with burn injuries.
The incident took place while an excavator was digging a drain, which resulted in a fire breaking out in a gas pipe. The driver of the excavator fled the scene after leaving the machine which led to the fire spreading rapidly. The incident caused chaos and devastation in the area.
As a result of the fire two nearby houses were burnt down, and a woman and her child were sustained burn injuries. The victims were rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. However, it was too late, and the child could not be saved.
Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased child is still in a critical condition.
It is to be mentioned that fire brigade teams were immediately dispatched to the scene and are working tirelessly to douse the flames.
Earlier on May 1, a massive fire broke out at a noodle manufacturing plant at Doom Dooma under Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday. Two women and a minor girl were reportedly injured in the unprecedented fire, sources said.
The incident was reported from Talap Bali Baazar locality wherein the minor and two young girls sustained grievous burn injuries.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established.
Following the incident, the trio was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for medical attention.
Fortunately, locals and fire tenders were able to successfully douse the fire before it could further spread to other properties.