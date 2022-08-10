Assam: Children Attend Training Session On Tiranga Making In Kokrajhar

In a bid to further bolster the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, District administration of Kokrajhar initiated a training session on Tiranga making in Anganwadi centre and schools of the district.

The initiative is taken to encourage children to make their flags. Children including tiny tots to older children were encouraged to make the tricolor.

While the younger children made flags using paper, the elder ones made them using cloths.

To oversee the training and encourage the efforts of the students, the Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Varnali Deka visited schools under Anganwadi Centres. The schools include, Rupnath Brahma LP School, Patharghat School, Kokrajhar Girls HS School, Kokrajhar and Titaguri High School, Kokrajhar.

Furthermore, the commissioner urged all the students to take part in the campaign to celebrate India’s 75th Independence by hoisting flags in their home from August 13- 15.

The children were also taught about the national flag code and tiranga.