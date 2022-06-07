Two LeT Terrorists Including One Pakistani Gunned Down In J&K

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed on Tuesday that two terrorists belong to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were neutralized by security forces, one of whom has been identified as a Pakistani.
The two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter at the Chakatras Kandi area in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar said.
He informed that the Pakistani terrorist had the code name Tufail, adding that the second terrorist has been identified as Ishtiaq Lone from Tral.
Kumar said, “Two terrorists of LeT killed - one of them was a Pakistani terrorist, who had a code name 'Tufail'. The other was Ishtiaq Lone from Tral who had joined recently.”
The IGP was further quoted by ANI as saying that two AK-56 rifles were recovered from the neutralized terrorists.
It may be noted that another Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the proscribed LeT, was gunned down in another encounter on Monday.
He was identified as Hanzalla of Pakistan’s Lahore from the documents recovered from his possession.