Two LeT Terrorists Including One Pakistani Gunned Down In J&K

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed on Tuesday that two terrorists belong to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were neutralized by security forces, one of whom has been identified as a Pakistani.

The two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter at the Chakatras Kandi area in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar said.

He informed that the Pakistani terrorist had the code name Tufail, adding that the second terrorist has been identified as Ishtiaq Lone from Tral.