Assam: Child's Body Recovered After Boat Accident in Tipkai River
As per sources, at least 10 persons were injured and one girl child had gone missing following the boat accident in the river on Saturday night.
The body of a three-year-old child who went missing after a tragic boat accident in the Tipkai River in Assam’s West Bilasipara was recovered on Sunday.
This morning, local residents found the lifeless body of the child floating in the Tipkai river,sources said.
Following the recovery, the authorities were informed immediately. The police then arrived at the scene, arranging for the body to be sent for postmortem examination at Dhubri Medical College.