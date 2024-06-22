Assam: Child's Quarrel Turns Violent, Several Injured in Brutal Attack in Dhubri

A trivial dispute between two individuals over a child's altercation escalated into a violent clash late last night in Golakganj under Assam’s Dhubri district. The altercation quickly turned gruesome as one party brandished sickles, axes, and other sharp weapons against the other.
The aftermath saw four individuals severely injured, identified as Rehan Haque, Abdul Bari, Manju Ali, and Ayub Ali. Tragically, a ninth-grade student, suffered fatal injuries as he got his hand chopped off in the brutal assault.
The perpetrators of the attack, identified as Moinul Haque Tattoou Sheikh, Tempe Sheikh, Rashidul Sheikh, Zahidul Sheikh, Sanwar Sheikh, Samina Bibi, Momena Bewa, and Amina Bibi, carried out the assault.
All injured parties were rushed to Dhubri Medical College for immediate treatment, with Rehan Haque and Abdul Bari later transferred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.
The incident occurred around 11 pm on Friday, prompting swift action from Golakganj police, resulting in the arrest of the main accused Moinul Haque.