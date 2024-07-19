Assam: Chirang Police Recover Cache of Weapons in Covert Operation

In a secret operation, Chirang police have successfully recovered a significant cache of weapons near the Runikhata area on the Indo-Bhutan border. Among the seized items were two handmade AK series rifles, a revolver with five live bullets, six walkie-talkies, and three receivers.
Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh took to social media to commend the operation, stating, "We would unearth all weapons that are remnants of the dark period of militancy."
Despite the significant recovery, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Assam Police continue their investigation to track down those responsible for the hidden arsenal.