Assam Police Apprehend 4 Persons, Confiscate Illegal Weapons in Sonitpur

During search, 01 Auto Pistol, 01 Magazine and 05 .22 live ammunitions were recovered from the house of a person named Mokshidul Hoque, the police said.
The Assam Police apprehended four persons and seized illegal weapons from their possession during a search operation conducted in Sonitpur district on Sunday.

According to the police, based on reliable input, a search led by Mrs. Mousumi Kalita, ASP (Crime), and Shri Asutosh, Asstt. Commandant of CRPF G 30 Coy was conducted at the Kuttamari Char on the southern banks of the Brahmaputra in the wee hours today.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Azizul Hoque, Abadul Hoque, Ashikur Hoque, and Mokshidul Hoque, sources said.

Further investigation is underway into the incident.

This successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts of Sonitpur police to combat illegal activities and maintain law and order in the region.

