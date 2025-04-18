Assam CID Arrests Medical Student in Class 11 Maths Paper Leak Case

In a major breakthrough in the Class 11 Mathematics paper leak case, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has arrested 26-year-old Mohammad Ashique, son of Sheikh Mohammad Nasiruddin, in connection with CID PS Case No. 06/25 registered under sections 61(2), 334(2), 112(2), 318(4), and 316(5).

During the investigation, CID officials traced UPI transactions and recorded statements from several students, which revealed that Ashique, a part-time teacher and son of the owner of Bagariguri Advance Academy in Nagaon, had leaked the question papers in exchange for money.

Ashique, who is currently a medical student at Nagaon Medical College, was arrested and produced before the court today. He has been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Notably, this is not his first brush with the law—Ashique has been previously arrested in two separate cases involving theft and kidnapping.

