CID Intensifies Probe into Assam Question Paper Leak, Key Officials Interrogated

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has ramped up its investigation into the recent question paper leak, making significant strides in identifying those responsible.

As part of the ongoing probe, CID officials have recorded statements from key officials of the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB). Sources reveal that investigators have pinpointed several educational institutions linked to the leak and are now preparing to take further action.

In a crucial move, CID is set to interrogate the head of the institution where the breach occurred. Additionally, investigation teams will visit these institutions for on-site inquiries, gathering more evidence to establish accountability.

With a comprehensive list of suspected institutions in hand, the CID is tightening its scrutiny, leaving no stone unturned in its mission to hold those responsible accountable. The department is expected to take stringent action against those found guilty to prevent such incidents in the future.

This development comes after the Assam government recently canceled the remaining HS First-Year exams amid concerns over the breach. Education authorities are now considering stricter measures to ensure the integrity of future examinations.

